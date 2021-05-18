Substratum Market Capitalization Reaches $2.61 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $4,141.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00098104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $633.35 or 0.01479466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00118640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00063797 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

