Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CQP opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.33%.

CQP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

