Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.