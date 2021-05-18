Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.