Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.