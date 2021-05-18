Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,794 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

WRE opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

