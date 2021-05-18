Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

SNCY stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million.

In related news, Director Kerry Philipovitch acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $347,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

