Sunlands Technology Group (STG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Sunlands Technology Group has set its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.59 million during the quarter.

NYSE:STG opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.89. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

Earnings History for Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

