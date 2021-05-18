Sunlands Technology Group (STG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Sunlands Technology Group has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.59 million during the quarter.

NYSE:STG opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.89. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

