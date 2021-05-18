Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Roth Capital

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $10.75 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $29.37.
Sunworks Company Profile
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.