Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Roth Capital

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $10.75 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $29.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sunworks by 2,147.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

