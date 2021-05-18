Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SLGG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,692. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

In other news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,301.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGG. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

