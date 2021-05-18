SuperCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $92,200.89 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $92,200.89 and approximately $182.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,197,493 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

