Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SUUIF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $12.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. Superior Plus has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.77.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

