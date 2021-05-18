Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPB. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

Shares of SPB opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.00 and a 12-month high of C$15.54.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

