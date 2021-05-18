Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SURF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $367.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 72.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 268,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77,832 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 11.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 163,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

