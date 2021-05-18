Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SURF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Shares of SURF stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $367.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 72.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 268,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77,832 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 11.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 163,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Surface Oncology Company Profile
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.
Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.