SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $8.21 on Monday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,990,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,718,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,723,000.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

