Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist started coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Switch by 232.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Switch in the first quarter valued at about $73,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Switch by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,160 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Switch by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Switch in the first quarter valued at about $19,951,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 84,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

