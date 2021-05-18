SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Announces Earnings Results

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SWK had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

NASDAQ:SWKH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,272. SWK has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $208.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKH. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

