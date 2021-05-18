SWYFT (SWYFTT) Achieves Market Cap of $31,308.01

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. SWYFT has a market cap of $31,308.01 and $5,658.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SWYFT has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00099671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $649.05 or 0.01499599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00065074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00119375 BTC.

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

