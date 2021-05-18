Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Sells $36,382,259.68 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

