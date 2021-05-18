SynLev 1-Day Volume Tops $174,281.00 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. SynLev has a total market capitalization of $143,376.10 and $174,281.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SynLev has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00099671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $649.05 or 0.01499599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00065074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00119375 BTC.

SynLev Coin Profile

SynLev is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

