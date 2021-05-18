T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.83.

TTOO opened at $1.12 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $166.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.72.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 121.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 418,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 229,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 35.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 339,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

