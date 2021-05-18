Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.84. 7,377,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,440,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

