Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.31 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.72.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.69. 3,320,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,379. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $124.86 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.