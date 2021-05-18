TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $47.61

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.61, but opened at $45.91. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 61,069 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 952.39, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

