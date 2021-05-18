Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.28

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 1142430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,659,000 after buying an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after buying an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

