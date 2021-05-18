Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.57. The company had a trading volume of 54,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,358. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

