Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224 million.

Tattooed Chef stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Tattooed Chef’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TTCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,662,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

