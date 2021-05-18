Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Up 7.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s share price was up 7.8% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 2,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 85,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Specifically, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

