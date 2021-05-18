TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s previous close.

LON TBCG traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,096 ($14.32). 54,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,056.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,151.90. TBC Bank Group has a 12 month low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

