TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s previous close.

LON TBCG traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,096 ($14.32). 54,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,056.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,151.90. TBC Bank Group has a 12 month low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

