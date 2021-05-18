TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 5,016.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 366,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,346,000 after buying an additional 183,258 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in TC Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. 1,226,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,221. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

