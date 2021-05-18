TCW Group Inc. Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,383 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

