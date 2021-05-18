TCW Group Inc. Has $11.78 Million Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 1.23% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,814,000 after acquiring an additional 358,912 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,495,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,176,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after buying an additional 237,157 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $1,415,740. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.