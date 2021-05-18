TCW Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,070 shares of company stock valued at $821,729. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

