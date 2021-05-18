TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 4.14% of Quantum worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 104,655 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Quantum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 61,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

