TCW Group Inc. Makes New $18.67 Million Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 357,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,728 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 15.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,253,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,707,000 after acquiring an additional 697,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,111,075 shares in the company, valued at $69,008,868.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,425,520 shares of company stock valued at $85,330,544 over the last ninety days.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their price target on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

