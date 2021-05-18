TCW Group Inc. Purchases 90,053 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,053 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $15,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

