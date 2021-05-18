TCW Group Inc. Sells 14,474 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,474 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Bill.com worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -265.67. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $926,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $273,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,323,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

