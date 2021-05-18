TCW Group Inc. Sells 63 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $198.27 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $199.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

