TD Securities Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.55.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$477.39 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.11. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$12.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.45%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.