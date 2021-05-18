TD Securities Raises Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$18.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.86.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

UNS opened at C$14.87 on Friday. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of C$3.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$630.29 million and a P/E ratio of -16.52.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.