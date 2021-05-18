TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 4th

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.
NYSE TEL opened at $134.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.73. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $138.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.
In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
