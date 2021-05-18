TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 4th

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

NYSE TEL opened at $134.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.73. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $138.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

