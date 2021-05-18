Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TELNY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.37%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenor ASA (TELNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.