Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Posts Earnings Results

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

TME stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TME. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

