Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

