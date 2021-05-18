TenX Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, TenX has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00102932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.83 or 0.01496831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00118900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00063975 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

