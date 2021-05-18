Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Terex by 6,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -924.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex Co. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $55.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $749,254.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,552 shares in the company, valued at $32,108,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,927 shares of company stock worth $12,446,072 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

