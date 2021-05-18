Tesco PLC (TSCO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.95 on July 2nd

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share by the retailer on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TSCO stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 229.92. The firm has a market cap of £17.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88.

Get Tesco alerts:

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £13,770 ($17,990.59). Also, insider Alison Platt bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Insiders have bought 17,829 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,187 in the last 90 days.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 282.67 ($3.69).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.