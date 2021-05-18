Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Down 3.7%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,588.68 and last traded at $1,588.68. 1,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 58,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,650.00.

Several research firms have commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,599.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,064.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $4,266,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

