Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 339.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,313 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Xerox worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Xerox by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Xerox stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

