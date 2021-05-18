The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

AZEK traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,578. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.76.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,389,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $1,332,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.